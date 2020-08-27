News

No new COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton for three days in a row

By Madi Chwasta

No new COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton for a third day in a row.

Greater Shepparton has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 for three consecutive days as the number of active infections has dipped to 15.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said there were no inpatients at GV Health being treated for COVID-19.

He said the number of active cases would vary each day as people were released from self-isolation and if more COVID-19 cases were diagnosed.

“GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of current active cases in Shepparton in consultation with the DHHS,” Mr Sharp said.

“Anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested for COVID-19 must stay at home.”

Mr Sharp said there had been two large community outbreaks and three other cases unrelated to the larger outbreaks in the region.

Campaspe Shire has one active COVID-19 case while Benalla Rural City, Moira Shire and Strathbogie Shire do not have any known active cases.

Victoria reported 113 new cases and 23 deaths on Thursday.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open every day from 8 am to 5.30 pm.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

