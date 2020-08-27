News

GSSC appoints new Wanganui Campus principal

By Madi Chwasta

New Wanganui Campus principal: Edenhope College principal Jon Neall will replace current campus principal Ken Murray from Term 4.

Edenhope College principal Jon Neall will be the new principal of Greater Shepparton Secondary College's Wanganui Campus from Term 4.

But a Department of Education spokesperson said it was only a "provisional appointment" and would not be officially announced until the "full formal appointment process" was completed.

“This is expected to be finalised in coming days,” the spokesperson said.

If formally appointed, Mr Neall will leave Edenhope in western Victoria and will replace current campus principal Ken Murray.

Mr Murray announced in Term 2 he would be finishing up at Wanganui Campus at the end of Term 3 after working at the school for four decades.

In a school communique, Greater Shepparton Secondary College executive principal Genevieve Simson said she was "delighted" Mr Neall would be starting as campus principal.

“Jon has been principal for the last four years at Edenhope P-12 and is very excited to be taking up his appointment with us,” she said.

Mr Neall was contacted for comment.

