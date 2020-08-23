News

STAG invites all to online play reading

By John Lewis

STAG is holding an online play reading via Zoom - open to everyone.



Undaunted by COVID-19 restrictions, Shepparton Theatre Arts Group is inviting theatre lovers to join a free online play reading via Zoom.

STAG president Fiona Kennan said the idea was to keep people engaged and entertained during the pandemic lockdown, particularly after the group's successful online production of John Head's play Corona-Star 19.

“We want to continue to find new and different ways of connecting with our members and audiences. We've decided to run a mid-COVID night play reading via Zoom,” Ms Kennan said.

She said the reading would be a play by French playwright Jean-Pierre Martinez titled Friday the 13th.

Ms Kennan summed up the plot: "John and Christine have invited two of their friends for dinner. Natalie arrives without her husband Patrick, and is distraught because she has just heard the plane has crashed at sea. But not all is as it seems - this is just the beginning of this eventful evening with twists, turns and revelations galore".

She said anyone could take part for free in the play reading.

“We are inviting you to be a part of this play reading either as a reader or as someone who wants to listen,” she said.

Ms Kennan said there was no limit to the number of people who could read the play as there would be multiple break-out rooms on Zoom.

To register for a ticket to the Zoom live stream, visit Shepparton Theatre Arts Group Inc on Facebook.

Ms Kennan said anyone who wanted to read as a character, should chose an ‘actor’ ticket and a script would be sent the day before the reading, set to take place on Wednesday at 7.30 pm.

