Shepparton News launches brand new podcast channel

By Charmayne Allison

The Shepparton News has launched a new podcast channel.

Keen to keep up to date with the latest news from around town?

What about all that’s happening in local sports?

You can now enjoy this and much more at the brand new Shepparton News podcast channel, launched today.

There’s something for everyone on the channel, from quick, daily updates on our news podcast, You Heard It Here, to in-depth episodes featuring voices from around our community.

And for local sport fans, there’s Sports Bite, keeping you across everything happening in the region.

To listen, visit sheppnews.com.au/podcasts or however you get your podcasts.

