La Trobe University global entrepreneurship program open for applications

By Madi Chwasta

The Global Markets Accelerator Program is now open for applications.

La Trobe University's Global Markets Accelerator Program is open for applications from start-ups and other organisations wanting to break into international markets.

The program involves learning about the international market of one of La Trobe University's partners in Belgium, India, Indonesia or Singapore.

The program involves an eight-week online study, and the chance to be involved in a six-month "accelerator" program which includes an international experience with one of La Trobe University's four partners in Belgium, India, Indonesia or Singapore.

Shepparton Campus head Elizabeth Capp said it would be wonderful to see Shepparton start-ups take advantage of the program.

“It will assist them to further scale their enterprises and develop their international markets and global customer reach,” she said.

Regional and rural start-ups have been encouraged to apply.

Applications can be made at latrobe.edu.au/accelerator and close on August 28.

