News

Government says local elections will proceed

By James Bennett

1 of 1

Goulburn Valley ratepayers will go to the polls in October after the Victorian Government confirmed on Wednesday there would be no postponement to the local elections.

Local Government Minister Shaun Leane said on advice from chief health officer Brett Sutton that "October represents a period when risk is likely to be substantially lower than at present, and there are no compelling public health grounds for the elections to be delayed".

The government will soon release safe campaigning guidelines to help candidates follow the CHO's advice during the campaign.

“The guidelines include advice on how to safely conduct permitted campaign activities, safety for campaign teams, hygiene and physical distancing,” Mr Leane said.

Prior to Wednesday's announcement Strathbogie and Moira shire councils both told the News they were in favour of postponing, citing health concerns.

● All voting will be done by postal ballot and closes at 6p m on Friday, October 23. Enrolment closes on Friday, August 28.

Visit vec.vic.gov.au for more details.

Latest articles

Soccer

Vibe is right for PSG to take ECL crown

French glamour club Paris Saint-Germain have crushed RB Leipzig 3-0 to reach the Champions League final for the first time.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi part of Barcelona rebuild: president

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has all but confirmed Ronald Koeman as the club’s new coach while he expects Lionel Messi to stay on at Nou Camp.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Barca believe Koeman is coaching answer

Barcelona are believed to be negotiating a deal to appoint Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman as the successor to the sacked Quique Setien.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton family shares its pain in losing son

Shepparton’s Hunter Boyle was a bright, energetic young boy who had his whole life ahead of him.

Liz Mellino
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records two new active COVID-19 cases, GV Health ‘pop-up’ testing in Tatura

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region’s total active cases 18.

Madi Chwasta