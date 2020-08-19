Government says local elections will proceed

News
Government says local elections will proceedBy James Bennett
Goulburn Valley ratepayers will go to the polls in October after the Victorian Government confirmed on Wednesday there would be no postponement to the local elections.
Local Government Minister Shaun Leane said on advice from chief health officer Brett Sutton that "October represents a period when risk is likely to be substantially lower than at present, and there are no compelling public health grounds for the elections to be delayed".
The government will soon release safe campaigning guidelines to help candidates follow the CHO's advice during the campaign.
“The guidelines include advice on how to safely conduct permitted campaign activities, safety for campaign teams, hygiene and physical distancing,” Mr Leane said.
Prior to Wednesday's announcement Strathbogie and Moira shire councils both told the News they were in favour of postponing, citing health concerns.
● All voting will be done by postal ballot and closes at 6p m on Friday, October 23. Enrolment closes on Friday, August 28.
Visit vec.vic.gov.au for more details.