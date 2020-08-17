News

Victorian woman fined playing gaming machines in Barooga

By Shepparton News

A Victorian woman has been fined after she was found playing gaming machines in Barooga.

A woman has been fined for breaching NSW Public Health Orders after she was found drinking alcohol and playing gaming machines at a club in Barooga on Friday.

Licensing officers from the Murray River Police District were conducting business inspections and spoke to the Victorian woman, 58, who entered NSW on a permit stating she was only entering the state to provide care.

In a separate incident, a Victorian man, 54, was fined at a club in Mulwala where he was found drinking and playing gaming machines after entering the state with a work permit on Friday.

Both were issued $1000 penalty infringement notices for failing to adhere to the conditions of a border exemption permit.

