Victorian woman fined playing gaming machines in Barooga

News
Victorian woman fined playing gaming machines in BaroogaBy Shepparton News
A woman has been fined for breaching NSW Public Health Orders after she was found drinking alcohol and playing gaming machines at a club in Barooga on Friday.
Licensing officers from the Murray River Police District were conducting business inspections and spoke to the Victorian woman, 58, who entered NSW on a permit stating she was only entering the state to provide care.
In a separate incident, a Victorian man, 54, was fined at a club in Mulwala where he was found drinking and playing gaming machines after entering the state with a work permit on Friday.
Both were issued $1000 penalty infringement notices for failing to adhere to the conditions of a border exemption permit.
More local news
Greater Shepparton reports two new active COVID-19 cases
Fire crews called to blaze at Shepparton Shopping Plaza