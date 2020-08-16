Greater Shepparton reports one new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton reported two active COVID-19 cases during the weekend.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the total number of active cases in the region now stood at 19.

After reporting no new cases on Friday, the region reported one case on Saturday and another case on Sunday, and both have been linked to a community outbreak.

Seven of the active cases are related to the Shepparton Villages outbreak being two staff members, one resident, and four close contacts of the staff members who are not employed at Shepparton Villages.

Mr Sharp said another community outbreak had 10 active cases. The two new cases reported during the weekend were linked to this outbreak.

He said there were three other active cases unrelated to each other, and one of these was linked to an active case in the Campaspe region.

Mr Sharp confirmed there were no inpatients being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital.

He also said 58 people were tested for COVID-19 at the "pop-up" testing site at Tatura Civic Hall on Friday, which was held for symptomatic community members.

Greater Shepparton reported 17 active cases on Friday, after one person was cleared from self-isolation.

Mr Sharp said the hospital was undertaking contact tracing for all active cases, and was working as fast as it could to complete the process.

“Anyone identified as a close contact will be called directly by the tracing team,” Mr Sharp said.

“Further details regarding any community locations of concern will be provided once this information is known and if it represents a concern.”

Mr Sharp said a number of people had been tested for COVID-19, and reminded anyone who was a known close contact and had been tested to stay at home.

“(And) people should not present to the Acute Respiratory Clinic for COVID-19 testing unless they are contacted by a GV Health or DHHS,” Mr Sharp said.

Campaspe Shire has recorded two active cases, while Moira Shire, Benalla Rural City and Strathbogie Shire do not have any known cases.

Victoria recorded 279 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths on Sunday.

● Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.30 pm.

● For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus