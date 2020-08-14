News

Aquamoves gets deep clean following positive COVID-19 case

By Shepparton News

Opening soon: Aquamoves will reopen on June 22.

A deep clean of Aquamoves has been completed after a staff member tested positive to COVID-19 during the week.

Greater Shepparton City Council has also confirmed people who attended Aquamoves on August 4 and 5 were not considered at risk, based on advice from Goulburn Valley Health.

“The staff member attended the centre outside of their ‘infectious period’,” a council spokesperson said.

“The staff member remains in good health, and is in self-isolation.”

The centre has now been reopened to staff, contractors and maintenance.

The spokesperson said Aquamoves would remain closed to the public during stage three restrictions, but would continue delivering online content for members and the wider community.

“Aquamoves is now working on broadening this content to appeal to a wider demographic to assist our community in staying well and healthy during stage three restrictions,” the spokesperson said.

