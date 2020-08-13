Sam named AFL Community Ambassador for June

News
Sam named AFL Community Ambassador for JuneBy Madi Chwasta
Ethnic Council of Shepparton strategic engagement co-ordinator Sam Atukorala has been named AFL Community Ambassador for the Month for June.
Mr Atukorala was awarded for his work as an AFL Community Ambassador since 2015, which has involved working with AFL Goulburn Murray and Essendon Football Club, and engaging young sports fans in the region.
Mr Atukorala said the award was recognition for the great work being done by many across the Goulburn Valley.
“It highlights and reflects well on all the stakeholder organisations who have shared the passion to have AFL grow as a sport in this community,” he said.
“With the support of the AFL Diversity Program, AFL Goulburn Murray, Ethnic Council of Shepparton, Shepparton's Victoria Police, and Shepparton English Language Centre, we promote AFL activities as a vehicle for engagement and inclusion for our new and emerging communities especially young people.
“AFL is a significant part of the Australian culture and there are so many amazing community ambassadors who dedicate their time to help promote AFL in their communities across Australia.”
Mr Atukorala now goes in the running to be the AFL National Community Ambassador of the Year.