News

Men to face court in December over Shepparton cannabis crop house

By Liz Mellino

Police located a hydroponic set-up in Chevrolet Ave, Shepparton, which they alleged housed 183 cannabis plants weighing a total of 248kg.

1 of 1

Two men facing charges stemming from an alleged cannabis crop house in Shepparton are expected to face court again in December.

The matters of Andy Du, 46, and Thien Nguyen, 30, were heard in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a committal mention where they were further adjourned.

The two men were arrested and faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court in May this year after police located a hydroponic set-up in Chevrolet Ave, which they alleged housed 183 cannabis plants weighing a total of 248 kg.

The men both applied for bail in May, with bail granted for Mr Du but denied for Mr Nguyen.

The men are each facing six charges including cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, trafficking a commercial quantity of cannabis and the theft of power belonging to Ausnet Services.

The matters were adjourned until December for a one-day committal hearing.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Key gear change for Kisukano at Eagle Farm

Toowoomba trainer Michael Nolan has worked hard to improve the barrier manners of Kisukano ahead of her upcoming Eagle Farm assignment.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Peters’ powerful spring attack kicks off

Prominent West Australian owner Bob Peters has taken a fresh approach to the spring carnival as he bids to raid the coffers of some of Victoria’s biggest races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Carnival contenders step out for O’Shea

A period of rebuilding has laid the foundations for John O’Shea to have a strong spring carnival presence and potentially unearth his next headline horse.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta