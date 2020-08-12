Men to face court in December over Shepparton cannabis crop house

News
Men to face court in December over Shepparton cannabis crop houseBy Liz Mellino
Two men facing charges stemming from an alleged cannabis crop house in Shepparton are expected to face court again in December.
The matters of Andy Du, 46, and Thien Nguyen, 30, were heard in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a committal mention where they were further adjourned.
The two men were arrested and faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court in May this year after police located a hydroponic set-up in Chevrolet Ave, which they alleged housed 183 cannabis plants weighing a total of 248 kg.
The men both applied for bail in May, with bail granted for Mr Du but denied for Mr Nguyen.
The men are each facing six charges including cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, trafficking a commercial quantity of cannabis and the theft of power belonging to Ausnet Services.
The matters were adjourned until December for a one-day committal hearing.