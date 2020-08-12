News

Council seeks contractor for meal delivery

By James Bennett

Council is searching for a food services contractor.

Greater Shepparton City Council is seeking a food services contractor that can deliver about 20,000 meals to mainly elderly people who are "nutritionally at risk".

According to the tender documents, the contractor would deliver meals across the municipality, including to the Tatura Senior Citizens Centre on Wednesdays.

The documents said the the target group was "frail" or "at risk" older people, including those with disabilities.

But it would also include elderly people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, financially disadvantaged, homeless (or at risk) and people with dementia.

The contractor would be required to meet all dietary requirements. Council said it would expect meals to be seasonal, such as "salads in summer and casseroles in winter".

The Food Services Program is part of the Commonwealth Home Support Program and is funded by the Federal Government.

Council expects the contractor would provide 20,000 meals, based on previous data.

The contract is set to start in January 2021.

