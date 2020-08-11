News

Police find stolen vehicle involved in pursuit dumped in Shepparton

By Liz Mellino

Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was involved in a pursuit through Shepparton on Monday night.

Shepparton Highway Patrol members were conducting routine patrols along McIntosh St around 7.10 pm when they saw a white Hyundai i30 sedan driving erratically.

Investigations revealed the Hyundai was stolen from an address in Congupna.

When police attempted to intercept the vehicle the driver took off.

The stolen Hyundai collided with another vehicle during the incident.

No-one was injured.

Police confirmed the driver then dumped the stolen car on Sobraon St and fled on foot.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact the Shepparton police station on 58 205 777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

