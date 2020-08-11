News

Police charge man following Shepparton sexual assault

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad have charged a man after the reported sexual assault of a woman in Shepparton.

Investigators have been told the victim was asleep in a private residence on Monash St on Saturday when she was woken by a man in her bed and subsequently sexually assaulted about 3.30am.

A 28-year-old man, of no fixed place of abode, has since been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, sexual assault and two counts of rape.

He has been remanded to face Shepparton Magistrates Court today.

Latest articles

World

New rise in French virus patients

The number of people hospitalised and placed in intensive care as a result of COVID-19 infection in France has jumped for the first time since mid-April.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump considers Gettysburg speech

Donald Trump will likely make his Republican nomination acceptance speech at the White House or the site of the Civil War battleground in Gettysburg.

AAP Newswire
World

New Belarus clashes, crackdown condemned

Police have staged a crackdown on protesters who took to the streets to oppose the results of Sunday’s election win for Alexnder Lukashenko in Belarus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Goulburn Valley Health rejects COVID-19 rumour

Goulburn Valley Health says a claim that Shepparton currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19 linked to specific areas is “false and inappropriate”. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he was aware of an email that had been sent...

Spencer Fowler Steen