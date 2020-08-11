Police charge man following Shepparton sexual assault

News
Police charge man following Shepparton sexual assaultBy Shepparton News
Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad have charged a man after the reported sexual assault of a woman in Shepparton.
Investigators have been told the victim was asleep in a private residence on Monash St on Saturday when she was woken by a man in her bed and subsequently sexually assaulted about 3.30am.
A 28-year-old man, of no fixed place of abode, has since been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, sexual assault and two counts of rape.
He has been remanded to face Shepparton Magistrates Court today.