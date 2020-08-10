Shepparton police lay charges following aggravated burglary

News
Shepparton police lay charges following aggravated burglaryBy Liz Mellino
Detectives from Shepparton's Criminal Investigation Unit have charged a man and four youths following reports of an aggravated burglary and theft of motor vehicle on Friday.
Police allege the incident occurred in Barnawartha on Friday.
An 18-year-old Shepparton man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and bailed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on December 4.
A 14-year-old Mooroopna boy, a 15-year-old Mooroopna girl and a 13-year-old Shepparton girl were all charged with theft of a motor vehicle and bailed to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.
A 15-year-old boy was also charged with aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving while being pursued by police.
He was remanded in custody to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.