Greater Shepparton records four active cases

By Shepparton News

Greater Shepparton has four active cases of COVID-19, including three recorded in the 24 hours to Friday afternoon.

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages in addition to a contactor at Unilever Tatura have tested positive for COVID-19.

Victoria has recorded 450 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday, with the total number of cases now at 13,867.

Within Victoria, 42 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 408 are under investigation.

There have been 11 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. They include a woman in her 50s, two men in their 70s, three men and three women in their 80s and two women in their 90s.

Seven of the 11 new deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 181 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.

