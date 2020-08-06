Chee Kin Foo wanted on warrant

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Chee Kin Foo.

A warrant has been issued for the 36-year-old’s arrest for alleged burglary related matters.

He is known to frequent the Shepparton and Mooroopna areas.

Investigators have released an image of Mr Foo in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

He is Asian in appearance, about 171cm tall with a thin build and black hair.

Anyone who sights Mr Foo or has information about his current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.