News

Chee Kin Foo wanted on warrant

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Chee Kin Foo.

A warrant has been issued for the 36-year-old’s arrest for alleged burglary related matters.

He is known to frequent the Shepparton and Mooroopna areas.

Investigators have released an image of Mr Foo in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

He is Asian in appearance, about 171cm tall with a thin build and black hair.

Anyone who sights Mr Foo or has information about his current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Latest articles

National

More COVID-affected NSW schools close

A Newcastle Catholic high school and a Sydney Catholic primary school are the latest NSW schools to be closed after a student at each facility tested positive.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic business, permit virus rules kick in

As regional Victoria enters stage three restrictions, coronavirus-hit Melbourne will on Thursday begin adjusting to new rules for businesses and workers.

AAP Newswire
National

ACTU slams ‘outrageous’ childcare package

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus says the Morrison government is treating childcare workers as second-class citizens.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

REGIONAL Victorians must wear a face covering when leaving their home from 11.59pm Sunday.

Brayden May
Virus updates

New active COVID-19 case recorded for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 627 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. But the overall total has increased by 579 with 48 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Stage three - what you can and can’t do in regional Victoria

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘’stay-at-home restrictions” from 11.59pm Wednesday alongside all of regional Victoria.

Madi Chwasta