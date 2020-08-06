Vehicle collides with fence in Cobram before fleeing the scene

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a vehicle that collided with a fence in Cobram last week.

The vehicle collided with a fence on the corner of Campbell Rd and Clive Puls Crt in Cobram on July 28 about 6.15 pm.

The incident caused significant damage to the fence.

The driver then left the scene of the accident without making any attempt to notify the owner.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is urged to contact Leading Senior Constable Warr from the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

---------------------

A Harley Davidson motorbike was stolen from private premises in Charles St, Cobram on August 1.

The motorbike was later recovered by police and returned to its owner.

A male offender was charged by police and bailed to appear at Cobram Magistrates’ court at a later date.

-----------------------

A handmade statue of a horse head has been stolen from outside an address in Campbell Rd, Cobram.

Police confirmed the statue had sentimental value to the owner.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

-----------------------

A number of power tools have been stolen from a commercial building in Koonoomoo Rd, Cobram.

The offenders gained entry to the premises by cutting through a wire mesh fence and taking the power tools, which included a Makita drill and an Ozito angle grinder.

Members from Cobram's Criminal Investgation Unit are investigating the incident.

------------------------

A sewing machine was stolen from Cobram Opportunity Shop last week.

About 5 am on July 30, two females attended the front of the store and stole the machine.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to phone the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

------------------------

A man was arrested on July 28 in relation to the alleged theft of a saw from a Cobram hardware store on July 16.

He is set to face court at a later date.

-------------------------

Cobram detectives are investigating a burglary at a retail premises in William St, Cobram on July 29.

It appears that nothing was stolen however significant damage was caused when the offenders gained entry to the premises.

Anyone with information or knowledge of the offence is urged to phone the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

------------------------

On July 27 and 28 power tools were stolen from a work trailer and a site office at a primary school in Broadway St, Cobram.

After the first incident, offenders returned the next night and again broke into the trailer and office.

It is believed that personal protective equipment, a Toshiba laptop and an iPhone were stolen on this second occasion.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is urged to phone the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

-----------------------

Between July 25 and 27 diesel fuel, rigging equipment, chains and a grease gun were stolen from an excavator at a work site in Boals Rd, Yalca.

Numurkah police are investigating the theft and encourage anyone with information to phone the Numurkah police station on 5862 3311.