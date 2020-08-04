Shepparton’s Winter City Market cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

News
Shepparton’s Winter City Market cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictionsBy Spencer Fowler Steen
Following the latest announcement of regional and state coronavirus restrictions, Greater Shepparton City Council has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Winter City Market.
The Winter City Market offers two big days of winter savings in Maude St Mall every August, including entertainment, fun and a great weekend for the whole family.
A Greater Shepparton City Council spokesperson reminded people that local businesses were still providing safe services and great products.
“We encourage you to check with your favourite retailers by phoning or messaging online to see what services and products they can still offer during this time,” the spokesperson said.
“We hope to be able to bring you the Summer City Market in February 2021, until then stay safe.”