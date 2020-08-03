Five Moira Shire councillors will run in October

News
Five Moira Shire councillors will run in OctoberBy James Bennett
Five Moira Shire councillors have confirmed they will be running for re-election in October.
Last week, the News contacted all nine councillors to see if they will be putting their hands up.
Peter Lawless, Wendy Buck, Marie Martin, Kevin Bourke and Peter Mansfield all said yes, while Gary Cleveland confirmed he would not be standing.
Ed Cox, John Beitzel and Mayor Libro Mustica were undecided.
Crs Lawless and Mansfield both said they would like to see projects across the shire come to fruition including the Yarrawonga library and Yarrawonga sports stadium.
Both also said the Numurkah flood levy was another project that must be completed.
Crs Martin and Bourke echoed the words of their colleagues hoping to complete various projects across the municipality.
Cr Buck said she would continue to advocate for strong policies.
The Victorian local government elections will be held in October via postal ballot.
In NSW, local government elections have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.