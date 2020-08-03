News

Police investigating two separate car fires in Mooroopna on Sunday

By Liz Mellino

Police and CFA were called to two separate car fires at the Gemmill Swamp Wildlife Reserve in Mooroopna on Sunday.

1 of 1

Shepparton police are investigating the circumstances surrounding two separate car fires at the Gemmill Swamp Wildlife Reserve in Mooroopna on Sunday.

Police and Country Fire Authority crews received a call about 6.30 am on Sunday to reports of a car fire off Macfarlane Rd.

Seven CFA vehicles from Undera, Tatura, Toolamba, Shepparton, Merrigum and Mooroopna responded to the incident along with one Fire Rescue Victoria vehicle from Shepparton.

Crews worked to quickly bring the blaze under control, with the scene deemed safe just after 7.40 am.

Detective Senior Constable Josh Coombs said on Monday that the vehicle, which was completely destroyed during the incident, was yet to be identified.

CFA received another call on Sunday afternoon to a separate incident off Macfarlane Rd involving another vehicle.

Two CFA units from Mooroopna and one FRV unit from Shepparton attended the scene about 4.30 pm, and the blaze was quickly brought under control within 10 minutes.

CFA confirmed both fires were being treated as suspicious with police now investigating the causes.

Det Sen Constable Coombs said the incidents were being treated separately.

Anyone with information about either of the car fires or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time is urged to contact the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers, phone 1800 333 000.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton businesses face ruin in second COVID-19 shutdowns

Shepparton’s leaders fear business will suffer long-term financial ruin as the region faces a second round of stage three COVID-19 restrictions from 11.59 pm Wednesday. But there are safety nets available — businesses in regional...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton schools ready for six weeks of remote learning

Shepparton’s school principals say teachers are prepared and staying positive for the next round of remote learning which starts from Wednesday. Greater Shepparton Secondary College principal Genevieve Simson said while the announcement was...

Madi Chwasta
News

Stage three - what you can and can’t do in regional Victoria

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘’stay-at-home restrictions” from 11.59pm Wednesday alongside all of regional Victoria.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

REGIONAL Victorians must wear a face covering when leaving their home from 11.59pm Sunday.

Brayden May
Virus updates

New active COVID-19 case recorded for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 627 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. But the overall total has increased by 579 with 48 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Stage three - what you can and can’t do in regional Victoria

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘’stay-at-home restrictions” from 11.59pm Wednesday alongside all of regional Victoria.

Madi Chwasta