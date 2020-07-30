Free tampons and sanitary pads at Victorian government schools

News
Free tampons and sanitary pads at Victorian government schoolsBy Madi Chwasta
Free sanitary pads and tampons are now available at every Goulburn Valley government school, in an Australian first statewide initiative.
The $20.7 million project ensures sanitary pads and tampons are accessible for free in Victorian school bathrooms, to help promote a positive culture around menstrual health.
The initiative also aims to reduce the stigma of periods, and make school more inclusive, as well as ease the cost of living on families.
In addition, students will receive resources about how to manage their periods.
Education Minister James Merlino said the initiative would allow students to "participate fully" in their education, regardless of their background or circumstances.