News

Free tampons and sanitary pads at Victorian government schools

By Madi Chwasta

Free sanitary pads and tampons are now available at every Goulburn Valley government school, in an Australian first statewide initiative.

The $20.7 million project ensures sanitary pads and tampons are accessible for free in Victorian school bathrooms, to help promote a positive culture around menstrual health.

The initiative also aims to reduce the stigma of periods, and make school more inclusive, as well as ease the cost of living on families.

In addition, students will receive resources about how to manage their periods.

Education Minister James Merlino said the initiative would allow students to "participate fully" in their education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Latest articles

Sport

Seymour’s Elle McDonald joins Vixens in Super Netball hub

Seymour’s Elle McDonald is set to rub shoulders with the best netball players in the country when the Super Netball season kicks off. McDonald, a training member on the Melbourne Vixens squad, is preparing for the return of the national netball...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

Vale Peter Ilsley

Peter Ilsley never had the biggest stable in Seymour, but it did not stop him often being in charge of the region’s signature horse. There is no better example of that than Bar Landy. Modestly-bred, by Aurilandy out of the Kazakstaan mare...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

AERO dominating E-sports cycling world

Australia’s new E-sports cycling team is taking the world by storm. AERO - Australian E-Racing Organisation - which was co-founded by Shepparton businessman and community sport backer Tully Lyster and champion cyclist Brad Norton, has seen its men’s...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

REGIONAL Victorians must wear a face covering when leaving their home from 11.59pm Sunday.

Brayden May
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has no active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has no recorded active case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
News

Family devastated after fire tears through their Mooroopna home

The members of a Mooroopna family have been left without a roof over their heads after fire tore through their home on Monday afternoon. The Zammit family were forced to flee their Gange St home about 1.40pm on Monday, as flames quickly engulfed the...

Liz Mellino