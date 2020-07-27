News

More than 40 trees destroyed along The Boulevard

By James Bennett

Trees were vandalised or destroyed at two places near The Boulevard, Shepparton, at the weekend. Photo: Supplied by Greater Shepparton City Council's Facebook page.

1 of 1

About 45 trees were either destroyed or stolen near The Boulevard in Shepparton at the weekend.

Greater Shepparton City Council said there were 40 trees — planted as recently as Friday — destroyed along Balaclava Rd, while five trees were stolen from Tassicker Reserve.

The council's sustainable development director Geraldine Christou said the trees at Tassicker Reserve have been planted there for a number for years as part of the council's One Tree Per Child program.

“We have had ideal planting and growing weather in the past few days; to see these efforts undermined through these trees being blatantly vandalised and stolen is really devastating,” she said.

“Not only do new trees need to be purchased, but physical resources are now required to replant the trees.

“Our team is very passionate about the work that they undertake through the One Tree Per Child Initiative, and to see their work undone through senseless behavior is soul-destroying.

“The team will now work to replace the destroyed and stolen trees in the coming days,” Ms Christou said.

● Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Shepparton police on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

Latest articles

The Boss's Dog

Happier news from Moss Bottom Farm

There’s been a change in The Boss during this COVID thing – not all of it good. He’s paid more attention to my behaviour, which is a bad thing. I don’t do scrutiny well and I’ve been used to a life where I see him early and late and not...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Was it worth it?

Coming in from the cold I mean – and throwing in our lot with homo sapiens? This is a question all dogs ask themselves from time to time as they observe the strange behaviours of the two-legged lot. And the unexamined life is not worth living...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Cray season brings them out!

This time of year, right through the winter, there’s people poking around the river after Murray Crays. This year there seem to be more than usual. It’s because of the Lockdown, the Boss reckons – any excuse to get out of the house is good...

The General

MOST POPULAR

News

Residents can now reapply for border permits

All permits approved under the previous order will expire at that time and anyone eligible to travel into NSW will need to reapply for a new permit on the Service NSW website

Brayden May
News

Shepparton restaurants turn away lockdown diners

Shepparton restaurants have been turning away diners with registered addresses in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. But venue owners admit the Victorian Government’s advice has grey areas. The Department of Health and Human Services’...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton police officers test negative to COVID-19

Sixteen Shepparton police officers who are currently in self-quarantine have all tested negative for COVID-19.

Liz Mellino