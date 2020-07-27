More than 40 trees destroyed along The Boulevard

About 45 trees were either destroyed or stolen near The Boulevard in Shepparton at the weekend.

Greater Shepparton City Council said there were 40 trees — planted as recently as Friday — destroyed along Balaclava Rd, while five trees were stolen from Tassicker Reserve.

The council's sustainable development director Geraldine Christou said the trees at Tassicker Reserve have been planted there for a number for years as part of the council's One Tree Per Child program.

“We have had ideal planting and growing weather in the past few days; to see these efforts undermined through these trees being blatantly vandalised and stolen is really devastating,” she said.

“Not only do new trees need to be purchased, but physical resources are now required to replant the trees.

“Our team is very passionate about the work that they undertake through the One Tree Per Child Initiative, and to see their work undone through senseless behavior is soul-destroying.

“The team will now work to replace the destroyed and stolen trees in the coming days,” Ms Christou said.

● Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Shepparton police on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au