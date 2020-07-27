News

Cobram police investigating multiple thefts in the town

By Liz Mellino

Cobram police are investigating a number of thefts which occurred in town during the past week.

Sometime between July 16 and 21 a wood stove was stolen from a vacant bock of land in High St, Cobram.

During this time an electric motorised scooter was also stolen from the front yard of a property in town.

Police confirmed the scooter was stolen overnight on July 20 from a property in Gorton St, Cobram.

The scooter was later recovered by police and returned to the owner.

Investigations are ongoing into the theft.

The following evening, on July 21, paint and paint supplies valued at $1400 were stolen from a private residence.

An unknown offender entered the residence sometime overnight. The residence was unoccupied and under renovation at the time.

Police are investigating the theft of the items.

Two days later, about 6 am on July 23, two unknown male offenders gained entry to an unlocked car parked in Irene St, Cobram.

Police confirmed the vehicle was parked in a carport of a private residence at the time.

The offenders were disturbed by the owner, who was home at the time, and both decamped on foot.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

Police confirmed they are also investigating the theft of a Bosch electric drill, battery driver and other various tools which were stolen from an unlocked shed in Healy Rd, Cobram, overnight on July 17.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is urged to contact Cobram police on 5871 1977.

----------------------------------------------

A camper trailer was stolen from a property on Katunga-Picola Rd in Katunga on July 19.

The trailer was later recovered in a damaged state in Katamatite.

Police are investigating the incident.

-----------------------------------------

About 3 am on July 25 two unknown offenders were seen writing graffiti a fence with black spray paint in Tweedle St, Numurkah.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Numurkah police on 5862 3311.

