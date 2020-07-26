Suspicious blaze on Grahamvale Rd, Shepparton

News
Suspicious blaze on Grahamvale Rd, SheppartonBy Charmayne Allison
A Grahamvale Rd house was burnt to the ground on Friday night in a blaze firefighters have deemed "suspicious".
About 12 Fire Rescue Victoria firefighters responded to the incident in Shepparton after a caller to Triple Zero reported flames coming from the house just after 7 pm.
FRV and CFA crews arrived on scene in two minutes to find the house fully alight.
Fortunately, nobody was inside the house.
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters attacked the blaze and brought it under control within 24 minutes.
Firefighters deemed the cause of the fire suspicious and handed it to Victoria Police for further investigation.