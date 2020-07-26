News

Still only one active COVID-19 case in Shepparton

By Charmayne Allison

Greater Shepparton still only has one active case of COVID-19 as Victoria recorded 459 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

However, the overall total has increased by 437 due to 22 cases being reclassified – largely because of duplication.

Mitchell Shire has 11 active cases, while Campaspe Shire, Moira Shire, Strathbogie Shire and Benalla Rural City have not reported any.

The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations of active cases within Local Government Areas.

The listed location does not indicate where an active case was infected and may not be where they currently reside.

Ten deaths were reported since Saturday, with the state's death toll rising to 71.

There are 228 people with COVID-19 in hospital, and 42 of those are in intensive care.

Of the 8181 total cases in Victoria, 4233 are active, and 3680 have recovered.

Metropolitan Melbourne has had 7575 cases, while regional Victoria has had 448.

More than 1,500,500 tests have been processed.

Regional Victorians are being encouraged to wear masks if unable to maintain 1.5 m social distancing.

