Indigenous COVID-19 response success

By John Lewis

Acting GV Health Aboriginal health liaison officer Porsha Atkinson said to her knowledge, no local indigenous people had tested positive to COVID-19.

Indigenous communities have seen much lower COVID-19 infection rates than non-indigenous communities, according to health experts across Australia.

At a webinar hosted by the Australia Institute last month, 2003 Australian of the Year and epidemiologist Professor Fiona Stanley said at that time, there had been only 60 indigenous COVID-19 cases recorded nationwide, with only 15 per cent hospitalised, no cases in intensive care and no recorded deaths.

“This is a much better outcome than non-indigenous people in Australia, the gap is completely reversed and it's better than any other indigenous nation internationally,” Prof Stanley said.

During the panel discussion on June 25, indigenous health leaders from across Australia talked of a rapid response using social media, text messages and television programs to get the message out about safety measures and health checks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Acting Aboriginal health liaison officer at Goulburn Valley Health Porsha Atkinson said COVID-19 figures among the local indigenous community reflected the national success story.

“To my knowledge we haven't had any (indigenous) patients testing positive here at the hospital,” Ms Atkinson said.

“Also being in the community, we haven't heard of anyone testing positive,” she said.

The latest COVID-19 numbers among Victorian indigenous communities stand at 12 active cases and 28 overall, according to figures from the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation.

Ms Atkinson works with Shepparton Aboriginal health liaison officers Cynthia Scott and Carol Collie, who are in the high-risk over-50s age group and now work from home.

Ms Atkinson said Shepparton indigenous health workers, including mental health worker Andrew McKnight, had been keeping in touch with community members via phone calls and texts.

“We all push to keep our community safe and send out clear messages about hygiene and social distancing,” she said.

“GV Health has done a great job supporting our community.”

Ms Atkinson said Greater Shepparton indigenous families had been doing their best to follow the rules.

“We've scaled back family visits, which has been hard. Not everyone's perfect, but we've been doing our best,” she said.

“Everyone's wanting it to pass, and to get back to normal life. But it's a new way of living, I suppose.”

