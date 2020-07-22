News

Letter to the editor - West Walk car park

By Morgan Dyer

Mall traders are furious with Greater Shepparton City Council's decision not to include the West Walk car park in its free timed parking deal.

1 of 1

Once again, the Greater Shepparton City Council appears to have embroiled itself in controversy regarding the ongoing issue of car parking.

Following several week's advertising on the Adviser front page, the council promoted its decision to make off-street council parking free, with timed limits.

This was welcomed by most people following around six months of non-decision after the council's own survey about the Christmas free parking trial.

As of (at least) the week commencing July 6, the parking in the Fraser St area was designated as "free parking", with the lone parking meter disabled and bearing a sticker designating the area as free parking.

Last week, however, the council appears to have back-flipped on this decision. A new meter has been installed and metered parking has been re-introduced.

This has caused mass confusion among people parking in the area.

A quick check of cars revealed about half were without a ticket.

Confusion reigned among new parkers, who didn't know which instruction to follow.

Fraser St doesn't go anywhere, being blocked off before the mall.

It is logically used as a parking area for people looking to shop in the CBD.

Free parking has long been identified by shop owners and customers alike as the single most useful tool to rejuvenate the dying CBD.

This latest back-flip is yet another example that the council's priorities lie with a money grab, rather that the welfare of the Shepparton retail sector and its customers.

Ray Read
Shepparton

More local news

Mall traders push for free parking deal

Latest articles

AFL

Bulldogs’ Hunter to miss Suns AFL clash

The Western Bulldogs say they will support Lachie Hunter as he deals with some personal challenges, with the winger unavailable for AFL selection.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL want clubs to embrace rotation policy

The upcoming fixture squeeze is set to be a huge test for players, and the AFL expects clubs to implement a rotation policy.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bulldogs coach upbeat about AFL fixtures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says he’s approaching the AFL’s condensed fixturing with a sense of adventure and feels it’s exciting for clubs.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
News

“Border bubble” bursts as NSW Government announces strict new border zone

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone which comes into force at 12.01 am on Wednesday, July 22. Residents of Cobram, Cobram East, Barooga, Tocumwal, Yarrawonga and Mulwala can cross the closed Victoria-NSW border by...

Cobram Courier
News

Police investigate reports of peeping tom in Tongala

OFFICERS from Kyabram and Echuca police have recently responded to multiple reports of a suspected peeping tom in Tongala and have urged residents to stay alert but also be safe if they become involved in such a situation. A Tongala resident, who...

Jared Prestwidge