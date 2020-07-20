New border restrictions to start at 12.01am on Wednesday

News
New border restrictions to start at 12.01am on WednesdayBy Brayden May
The NSW Government has confirmed new border restrictions will come into effect from 12.01am on Wednesday.
Following the government's announcement of a tightening of restrictions at the weekend, confusion reigned as to when the changes would start.
A media release on Sunday said the changes would be in place from Tuesday midnight leaving many people confused.
"The new restrictions will be in place on 12.01am Wednesday," a NSW Government spokesperson confirmed.
All residents will need to apply for a new border crossing permit via the Service NSW website.