News

New border restrictions to start at 12.01am on Wednesday

By Brayden May

1 of 1

The NSW Government has confirmed new border restrictions will come into effect from 12.01am on Wednesday.

Following the government's announcement of a tightening of restrictions at the weekend, confusion reigned as to when the changes would start.

A media release on Sunday said the changes would be in place from Tuesday midnight leaving many people confused.

"The new restrictions will be in place on 12.01am Wednesday," a NSW Government spokesperson confirmed.

All residents will need to apply for a new border crossing permit via the Service NSW website.

Latest articles

News

“Border bubble” bursts as NSW Government announces strict new border zone

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone which comes into force at 12.01 am on Wednesday, July 22. Residents of Cobram, Cobram East, Barooga, Tocumwal, Yarrawonga and Mulwala can cross the closed Victoria-NSW border by...

Cobram Courier
News

Cobram-Barooga “border bubble” much smaller than first thought

Do you know if you’re inside the “border bubble”? The catch-phrase term “border bubble” is used to describe the area of leeway the NSW Government is giving to Murray River residents while the Victoria-NSW border remains...

Daneka Hill
News

Curly canine Coco brings calm to Cobram classrooms

School dog Coco takes her job seriously. Not even COVID-19 restrictions could keep the curly canine away from her adoring students at Cobram’s St Joseph’s Primary School. Deputy principal and Coco’s owner Sarah Iddles said during...

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
News

Police investigate reports of peeping tom in Tongala

OFFICERS from Kyabram and Echuca police have recently responded to multiple reports of a suspected peeping tom in Tongala and have urged residents to stay alert but also be safe if they become involved in such a situation. A Tongala resident, who...

Jared Prestwidge
News

Community rallies behind Mooroopna truck driver following accident

Family and friends have rallied behind a Mooroopna man seriously injured during a truck accident on the Midland Hwy at Stewarton last week.

Liz Mellino