12-metre grain auger stolen from Euroa

12-metre grain auger stolen from EuroaBy Spencer Fowler Steen
Police are appealing for information about a grain auger which was stolen from a farming property in the Pranjip-Euroa area last month.
Euroa police Leading Senior Constable Jarrod Toomer said the ‘fast load’, green 12-metre grain auger was stolen on the morning of June 28.
The auger was last seen being towed by a white four-wheel drive north along Geodetic Rd.
At the time the auger was stolen, one of the tyres was flat and it was likely towed in this condition.
The stolen auger is similar to the one pictured, however the stolen equipment has wheel arches which are not usually fitted as standard.
Please contact Sen Constable Toomer on 5795 2017 if you have any information.