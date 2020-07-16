News

MOVE fly-through video details “journey of surprises”

By James Bennett

The expanded MOVE will have not only vintage cars but some modern high horse powered beauties. Image: MOVE/Allister Sarris

1 of 1

The $900,000 Victorian Government commitment to the Museum of Vehicle Evolution couldn't have come at a better time for the region.

MOVE has provided The News with a fly-through video of what Greater Shepparton could expect from the $5.35 million expansion at Emerald Bank, Kialla.

Architect Allister Sarris has ensured the "cavernous building" will display a "journey of surprises and discoveries".

The 10,000 sq m expansion has been touted as a big tourism drawcard plus a jobs and economy booster, celebrating the role of transportation, motoring and trucking.

It will include displays, vehicles, artefacts, memorabilia and local history that reflects on the Goulburn Valley and transport in Victoria.

“This is an exciting time for the supporters of MOVE, the dreamers who envisaged a permanent museum that reflects our significant role in transport in Victoria,’’ MOVE chairperson Leanne Hulm said.

“We will attract more visitors to Shepparton, and we expect the long-term benefit for the region will come not only from the number of tourists, but the added time they stay to explore.”

