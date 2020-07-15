News

Growth plan for Tatura

By John Lewis

The Tatura Structure Plan aims to open up more land for residential development to the north and east of the township.

Plans for the growth of Tatura are being prepared, with land to the north and east of the township being assessed for residential needs.

Greater Shepparton City Council's Tatura Structure Plan aims to identify open space, stormwater drainage and transport infrastructure necessary for the development of the area.

Council director of sustainable development Geraldine Christou said development to the south and west of Tatura was inhibited by the wastewater treatment facility and the Mosquito Depression.

She said the Tatura Structure Plan would guide the sustainable development of the township for the next 30 years.

“It will enable more people to move to our municipality and take advantage of our regional lifestyle,” she said.

Council has appointed engineers to undertake traffic impact assessments and to develop an integrated water management plan for the land.

Ms Christou said council was consulting with all landowners and land occupiers to help inform the preparation of reports.

Feedback can be sent to [email protected] or mailed to Greater Shepparton City Council, Locked Bag 1000, Shepparton, 3632.

The closing date for feedback is 5 pm on August 10.

