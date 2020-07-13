News

Katamatite Cricket Club receives funding for new junior female team

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Gearing up: Under-12 Katamatite cricketer Heidi Fitzgerald is among the young female players who will benefit from the funding.

Katamatite residents will have more opportunities to get active and play sport as coronavirus restrictions gradually ease, with the local cricket club set to improve the health of the community.

Katamatite Cricket Club will receive $2180 to form a new junior female team to develop the skills and opportunities for girls to play cricket, as part of the Northern Victoria Active Club Grant funding.

Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp said the funding would make it even easier for girls to get active and involved in cricket.

“Local clubs and associations play an important role in our community,” he said.

“I’m encouraging residents across northern Victoria to support their local club and give sport a go.

“We know sports clubs are the heart and soul of their communities and we’ve heard from so many Victorians who’ve really missed playing the sport they love and seeing their teammates.”

Katamatite Cricket Club will share in $43,970 across northern Victoria to deliver new sports programs.

