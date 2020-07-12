Shepparton and Mooroopna to receive road safety boost

News
Shepparton and Mooroopna to receive road safety boostBy James Bennett
Seven high-risk intersections across Shepparton and Mooroopna will soon have traffic islands installed to improve safety.
A pedestrian crossing and new speed limits will also be included at two Shepparton sites.
It will cost $498,000 and be funded by the Victorian Government.
Traffic islands are set to be installed at Shepparton intersections, Lockwood Rd and Byass St; Edward and Corio Sts; and Purcell St and St Georges Rd.
The intersection at Stewart and Corio Sts will be the site of a pedestrian crossing, while a 50 km/h speed limit will be enforced along St Georges Rd (reduced from 60 km/h).
The Mooroopna intersections with new traffic islands include, Northgate and Alexandra Sts; Northgate and Ann Sts; Morrell and Alexandra Sts; and Morrell and Ann Sts.
“It’s all part of our efforts to reduce road trauma right across our state, and particularly in regional Victoria,” Member for Northern Victorian Mark Gepp said.
The safety upgrades are part of the Safe Travel in Local Streets program.