News

Shepparton and Mooroopna to receive road safety boost

By James Bennett

St Georges Rd and Purcell St intersection will have a traffic island installed to boost safety.

1 of 1

Seven high-risk intersections across Shepparton and Mooroopna will soon have traffic islands installed to improve safety.

A pedestrian crossing and new speed limits will also be included at two Shepparton sites.

It will cost $498,000 and be funded by the Victorian Government.

Traffic islands are set to be installed at Shepparton intersections, Lockwood Rd and Byass St; Edward and Corio Sts; and Purcell St and St Georges Rd.

The intersection at Stewart and Corio Sts will be the site of a pedestrian crossing, while a 50 km/h speed limit will be enforced along St Georges Rd (reduced from 60 km/h).

The Mooroopna intersections with new traffic islands include, Northgate and Alexandra Sts; Northgate and Ann Sts; Morrell and Alexandra Sts; and Morrell and Ann Sts.

“It’s all part of our efforts to reduce road trauma right across our state, and particularly in regional Victoria,” Member for Northern Victorian Mark Gepp said.

The safety upgrades are part of the Safe Travel in Local Streets program.

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
News

Cross border exemptions now available online

LOCAL residents wishing to cross the border from Victoria to NSW are now available online via the Service NSW website. The Public Health (COVID-19 NSW and Victorian Border) Order 2020 states that from 12.01am tomorrow (Wednesday 8 July 2020), no one...

Brayden May
News

Two men in custody over Shepparton house fire

Two men are in custody following a house fire in Olympic Ave, Shepparton, on Sunday morning.

Liz Mellino