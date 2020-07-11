Kyabram Town Hall to reopen on July 20

AFTER spending nearly four months closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Kyabram Town Hall is now gearing up for its grand return.

Set to reopen on Monday, July 20, the hall will have three exhibitions sure to catch the eye: Passions, Journeys and Imaginings by block print artist Christine Upton, Lock-down/Lookup works by Splinter Contemporary Artists, and Now and Then – The Simple Life by textile artist Sonya Else.

Kyabram Town Hall secretary Anne Churches said all three exhibitions were sure to prove well worth the wait.

“The Splinter Contemporary Artists’ exhibition called Lock-down/Lookup is work done while the artists were in isolation,” she said

“Christine Upton is a block printer and has been doing it since 1994 or 1995. She’s very accomplished and had a lot of exhibitions everywhere so we’re really looking forward to her work. It will be very high quality.

“And Sonya Else from Rochester is a textile artist and has got quite a good following around here … so I think that will be very popular.”

Ms Churches said several different exhibitions were cancelled, postponed or rescheduled during the coronavirus restrictions, but visitors had a lot to look forward to for the rest of 2020.

“The rest of Victoria needs an art gallery; the local people need their gallery open and somewhere to go and something to do,” she said.

“I’m getting phone calls from people asking me when we’re going to be open so they can see Sonya Else.

“Our volunteers are also ready to get back because they’re filling our roster quite quickly.

“We’d like everyone to come along and support us and see us again. It’s full steam ahead.”

The Kyabram Town Hall is open Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.