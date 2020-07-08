Calls to open Victoria-NSW border grow louder

Shepparton's Chamber of Commerce and Industry president John Anderson is calling for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in regional Victoria and the Victoria-NSW border to be reopened.

The push comes as metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire were locked down at midnight Wednesday in an effort to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

“(Melbourne) is where most of the cases are, and you’d get a large majority who need checking (on the Mitchell Shire border),” Mr Anderson said.

“(COVID-19) is so well controlled in regional areas, and I would love to think it will stay that way.”

Mr Anderson said the Melbourne lock-down meant the Victoria-NSW border should reopen.

“It would be an excellent thing to open up trade (to NSW), and it would be less disruptive for border communities,” he said.

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum agreed.

“There seems to be a realisation that a vast majority of regional Victoria is clean of the virus,” he said.

“And now they’ve got the lock-down around Melbourne and Mitchell, it gives more credibility to open up the rest of Victoria to NSW.”

But State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed said she wanted to see community COVID-19 screening resume in the region before any decisions were made.

“We need to be cautious, and we need the health experts to tell us based on evidence it’s safe to (open up Shepparton),” she said.

“There’s no screening being done in Shepparton — there are two clinics where you can have a test if you have symptoms.

“But there may be asymptomatic cases, and people who choose not to have tests.

“It’s important we understand the landscape before a decision is made.”

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said while the local economy was suffering, the region was "not out of the woods yet" in tackling the virus.

“Greater Shepparton is not that far removed from Mitchell Shire and metropolitan Melbourne,” she said.

“The virus can reach us in no time if we are not careful in following the instructions on physical distancing, hygiene, staying away from crowded places and avoiding big gatherings.

“For us, it is important to remain guided by the state government’s instructions and trust the advice of the Chief Health Officer in terms of further opening of regional Victoria.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the government was doing the "hard work" to look at options to "accelerate" the opening of regional Victoria.

No time frame was indicated.

Victoria recorded 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which was later revised to 118; Greater Shepparton has one active case.

