News

Calls to open Victoria-NSW border grow louder

By Madi Chwasta

Pushing to open regions: Shepparton Chamber of Commerce president John Anderson.

1 of 1

Shepparton's Chamber of Commerce and Industry president John Anderson is calling for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in regional Victoria and the Victoria-NSW border to be reopened.

The push comes as metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire were locked down at midnight Wednesday in an effort to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

“(Melbourne) is where most of the cases are, and you’d get a large majority who need checking (on the Mitchell Shire border),” Mr Anderson said.

“(COVID-19) is so well controlled in regional areas, and I would love to think it will stay that way.”

Mr Anderson said the Melbourne lock-down meant the Victoria-NSW border should reopen.

“It would be an excellent thing to open up trade (to NSW), and it would be less disruptive for border communities,” he said.

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum agreed.

“There seems to be a realisation that a vast majority of regional Victoria is clean of the virus,” he said.

“And now they’ve got the lock-down around Melbourne and Mitchell, it gives more credibility to open up the rest of Victoria to NSW.”

But State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed said she wanted to see community COVID-19 screening resume in the region before any decisions were made.

“We need to be cautious, and we need the health experts to tell us based on evidence it’s safe to (open up Shepparton),” she said.

“There’s no screening being done in Shepparton — there are two clinics where you can have a test if you have symptoms.

“But there may be asymptomatic cases, and people who choose not to have tests.

“It’s important we understand the landscape before a decision is made.”

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said while the local economy was suffering, the region was "not out of the woods yet" in tackling the virus.

“Greater Shepparton is not that far removed from Mitchell Shire and metropolitan Melbourne,” she said.

“The virus can reach us in no time if we are not careful in following the instructions on physical distancing, hygiene, staying away from crowded places and avoiding big gatherings.

“For us, it is important to remain guided by the state government’s instructions and trust the advice of the Chief Health Officer in terms of further opening of regional Victoria.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the government was doing the "hard work" to look at options to "accelerate" the opening of regional Victoria.

No time frame was indicated.

Victoria recorded 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which was later revised to 118; Greater Shepparton has one active case.

FOR MORE STORIES ABOUT VICTORIA-NSW BORDER

NSW border community residents unable to work in Shepparton without self-isolating

Shepparton tourism sector suffering from Victoria-NSW border closure

Latest articles

News

40,000 piece puzzle takes up Shepparton CBD sidewalk

MOST people know their puzzle limits; 500-piece puzzles are a challenge, while only the brave attempt 1000 pieces. But on Wednesday a Shepparton woman assembled a staggering 40,000-piece puzzle on the CBD sidewalk. Completed in 10 separate sections...

Daneka Hill
News

Tank’s new look at The Aussie

Ten out of ten for Tank. That’s a big accolade for any bloke in a beanie and a hi-vis jacket. But The Aussie hotel’s Paul Tsorbaris means every word when he sings the praises of the Shepparton artist who has been busy brightening up the walls of the...

John Lewis
News

Wellmans celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Although they will be mainly confined to “barracks”, Jean and Keith Wellman will find a way to pop a bottle of sparkling to mark a marriage milestone when the Mooroopna great-grandparents celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today. According to...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

News

New active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a new active case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its the only active case in the region, as the state’s total rose by 108 – the second highest daily rise in Victoria since the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Fatal Cobram collision victims identified

The two young men killed in a fatal collision in Cobram on Wednesday night have been named as Nicholas Gash and Samuel Tout. The two men were travelling in a Ford sedan along the Murray Valley Hwy sometime before 11pm when the vehicle they were in...

Liz Mellino
News

Cross border exemptions now available online

LOCAL residents wishing to cross the border from Victoria to NSW are now available online via the Service NSW website. The Public Health (COVID-19 NSW and Victorian Border) Order 2020 states that from 12.01am tomorrow (Wednesday 8 July 2020), no one...

Brayden May