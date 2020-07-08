News

Construction date moves closer

By James Bennett

The MOVE committee's (from left) Leanne Hulm, Frank Papallo, Peter Bicknell, Peter Hill and Jenna Law are excited the $5.35 million expansion at Emerald Bank, Kialla, is about to begin.

1 of 1

The second major museum construction for Greater Shepparton is about see shovels hitting the dirt at the Museum of Vehicle Evolution.

The building at Emerald Bank, Kialla, will have a $5.35 million expansion at the rear plus a new facade and car park upgrade in what is being billed as a tourism drawcard.

MOVE chairperson Leanne Hulm said the expansion would have exciting visitor visitation and deliver an economic boost to the region.

“This is an exciting time for the supporters of MOVE, the dreamers who envisaged a permanent museum that reflects our significant role in transport in Victoria,” she said.

“We have also had wonderful support from the transport industry locally and nationally.

“We are finally able to start work and build the dream.

“We will attract more visitors to Shepparton, and we expect the long-term benefit for the region will come not only from the number of tourists, but the added time they stay to explore.”

MOVE no longer needs to wait for funding from the Victorian Government, with a $900,000 investment through Regional Development Victoria.

The Federal Government is contributing $2.5 million and further funding has come from Greater Shepparton City Council to the tune of $1.25 million.

