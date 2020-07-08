News

Holiday-makers rush to escape border closures

By Geoff Adams

1 of 1

The Goulburn Valley Hwy between Shepparton and Cobram was filled with caravans and holiday-makers from Melbourne on Tuesday, trying to beat the Murray River border closure.

Several travellers on the road reported to The News a large number of caravans heading north on Tuesday afternoon to cross into New South Wales on the Cobram-Barooga bridge.

The Victorian-New South Wales border was due to be closed at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Moira Shire Mayor Libro Mustica said he was surprised and shocked at the number of caravans seen entering the town on their way north on Tuesday afternoon.

“I just hope they are not creating a problem by taking the virus into New South Wales,” Cr Mustica said.

Barooga farmer Brett Wright drove from Barooga to Shepparton to pick up fertiliser on Tuesday afternoon and said he too was surprised at the traffic going north.

“I reckon I counted about 60 caravans on the road. It's a bit annoying, really, to think people are rushing out to get ahead of the restrictions.”

Latest articles

News

Artists paint Goulburn Valley cheerful amid challenging times

Art has many intangible, yet undeniable powers. Among them, and in my opinion, the most important right now, is the ability to provide solace during challenging times. Over the past month, I’ve encountered a number of artists in the Goulburn...

Shepparton News
News

Holiday-makers rush to escape border closures

The Goulburn Valley Hwy between Shepparton and Cobram was filled with caravans and holiday-makers from Melbourne on Tuesday, trying to beat the Murray River border closure. Several travellers on the road reported to The News a large number of...

Geoff Adams
News

Dani’s nine marathons in nine days raises money for good cause

Just the thought of running a marathon might send nasty muscle pains down the hamstrings for many, but it barely makes Dani McLaren break a sweat. Last week, the Shepparton mum completed her ninth marathon . . . in nine days. Due to...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

News

New active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a new active case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its the only active case in the region, as the state’s total rose by 108 – the second highest daily rise in Victoria since the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred in Cobram last night. Investigators believe a Ford sedan was travelling along the Murray Valley Hwy some time before 11pm. The driver lost control of the car which left the road and crashed...

Cobram Courier
News

Fatal Cobram collision victims identified

The two young men killed in a fatal collision in Cobram on Wednesday night have been named as Nicholas Gash and Samuel Tout. The two men were travelling in a Ford sedan along the Murray Valley Hwy sometime before 11pm when the vehicle they were in...

Liz Mellino