Holiday-makers rush to escape border closures

News
Holiday-makers rush to escape border closuresBy Geoff Adams
The Goulburn Valley Hwy between Shepparton and Cobram was filled with caravans and holiday-makers from Melbourne on Tuesday, trying to beat the Murray River border closure.
Several travellers on the road reported to The News a large number of caravans heading north on Tuesday afternoon to cross into New South Wales on the Cobram-Barooga bridge.
The Victorian-New South Wales border was due to be closed at 11.59pm on Tuesday.
Moira Shire Mayor Libro Mustica said he was surprised and shocked at the number of caravans seen entering the town on their way north on Tuesday afternoon.
“I just hope they are not creating a problem by taking the virus into New South Wales,” Cr Mustica said.
Barooga farmer Brett Wright drove from Barooga to Shepparton to pick up fertiliser on Tuesday afternoon and said he too was surprised at the traffic going north.
“I reckon I counted about 60 caravans on the road. It's a bit annoying, really, to think people are rushing out to get ahead of the restrictions.”