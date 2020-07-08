News

Victoria-NSW border closes

By Shepparton News

The first car to pass through the Cobram-Barooga road block.

There were no traffic flow problems at the Cobram-Barooga bridge road block, as New South Wales police implemented the new border restrictions.

Only a handful of vehicles passed through the fog shrouded road block manned by officers from the Barooga and Urana police stations in the first half hour.

They included several trucks and a few Victorian registered cars, several of which already held permits issued by the NSW government.

Police were stopping only north bound traffic leaving Victoria, on the New South Wales side of the bridge from midnight.

Bollards were spread across the road and lighting towers powered by portable generators illuminated the road block. Police intend to monitor the road block, 24 hours a day.

No cars were turned back in the first half hour.                      

