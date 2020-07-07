Border crossing rules and permits

News
Border crossing rules and permitsBy John Lewis
With the closure of the border between Victoria and NSW from midnight last night, NSW authorities were scrambling to put in place a permit system to allow essential travel.
Only permit holders, emergency services workers, freight drivers and returning travellers are expected to be able to cross into NSW from Victoria.
It is understood residents of border towns will not be required to self-isolate for 14 days once returning to NSW, and a 3564 postcode on a driver's licence will see the driver waved through.
But the NSW police have warned the next three days will be challenging for people crossing the border as one of the main checkpoints is at Moama.
NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said border communities such as Echuca-Moama had to be treated differently to the rest of the state.
“We'll make it easier for those to travel across. They will need to apply for a simple exemption and that will see them through this crisis.”
Moira Shire Mayor Libro Mustica urged Cobram residents to observe the restrictions and have patience with the new arrangements. He expected police manning the road blocks would exercise discretion for the first few days when people were getting accustomed to the restrictions.