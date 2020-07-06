News

Chance to win $50 million and $80 million!

By James Bennett

Chris Georgopoulos from Newsxpress Riverside is hoping to sell a division one winning ticket this week.

If spent wisely you could easily get a fair bit out of $1 million — but what about $50 million or, even better, $80 million?

Well, not to worry, because you have a chance to retire early with another two huge nights of lotto draws this week.

Since both major draws jackpotted last week, it means there's even more cash to be won.

OzLotto is offering $50 million this Tuesday night, and Thursday night's Powerball has a whopping $80 million.

Newsxpress Riverside's Chris Georgopoulos said a division one winner from either lotto draw would help the region.

“It would probably help put Shepparton right on the map,” he said.

“These type of weeks with big draws are rare but they do bring more people into the stores, which is great for all Shepparton outlets.

“We've had a couple of shared division one winners but never a single winner, so it would be amazing if we sell the winning ticket.”

The Goulburn Valley has had some recent success with four division one winners last month.

Visit your nearest Tatts outlet to purchase a ticket.

