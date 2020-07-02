News

Furphy Literary Award shortlist announced

By John Lewis

The Joseph Furphy Literary Awards honour the acclaimed Shepparton-born writer and author of Such Is Life.

The shortlist of finalists for the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Award has been announced after more than a 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas.

Award joint-director Sam Furphy congratulated all writers who had entered and said the calibre of writing had been outstanding.

The original Joseph Furphy Commemorative Literary Prize was established in 1993 with a Goulburn Valley focus.

It was re-launched last year as a national short story award with a $15 000 first prize, making it the richest short story prize in Australia.

The revamped award continues the 26-year-old story and poetry categories for junior and youth writers which now have a combined prize pool of $1350.

Youth entries have been received from towns and schools across the Goulburn Valley including Shepparton, Mooroopna, Euroa, Cobram, Nathalia, Seymour, Katunga, Kialla and Numurkah.

Award joint-director Adam Furphy said COVID-19 restrictions meant this year's awards would be held online with live-streaming occurring on Saturday, July 25 from 7 pm via Facebook or on the awards’ website at https://www.furphystory.com.au/furphy-literary-award/ or Greater Shepparton City Council's YouTube channel.

Shortlisted authors for the $15 000 2020 Open Category Short Story are: Ando Gets Plastered by Cate Kennedy; Awakening by Ruby Todd; King of George Street by Sue Osborne; Pub Raffle by Ya Reeves; Straining at the Leash by Jean Flynn; and Waiting for the Dog by Mira Robertson.

For a complete list of short-listed and long-listed authors go to: https://www.furphystory.com.au/furphy-literary-award/the-awards/

