Penny pinching council

News
Penny pinching councilBy John Lewis
5370537724001
Julie Reed
Shepparton
What a greedy council Greater Shepparton has become with its penny-pinching.
The Geelong council recently notified ratepayers saying, ‘Municipal Charges have been removed from annual rates'.
Obviously a $195 reduction on rates during the COVID-19 epidemic will assist many families struggling during these difficult times.
What has Greater Shepparton City Council offered, other than an extension of time to pay in full including Municipal Charges?