News

Penny pinching council

By John Lewis

Julie Reed

Shepparton

What a greedy council Greater Shepparton has become with its penny-pinching.

The Geelong council recently notified ratepayers saying, ‘Municipal Charges have been removed from annual rates'.

Obviously a $195 reduction on rates during the COVID-19 epidemic will assist many families struggling during these difficult times.

What has Greater Shepparton City Council offered, other than an extension of time to pay in full including Municipal Charges?

Latest articles

Other sport

Cam Gannon aims to end WA’s Shield drought

WA have not won a Sheffield Shield title in 21 years, but last season’s leading wicket taker Cameron Gannon hopes he can help his new side end that drought.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Racism like doping, fixing: Windies capt

Racism is just as bad as doping and match-fixing and should be treated in much the same way says West Indies captain Jason Holder.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Root’s reminder on Windies’ bowling depth

England’s batsmen must prepare well if they are to get the better of a formidable West Indies bowling attack in their three-Test series, says captain Joe Root.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Violent culture emerging from Greater Shepparton Secondary College

Parents say a culture of violence and bullying is emerging at Greater Shepparton Secondary College in the wake of the merger of four secondary schools.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton rubbish truck driver ‘traumatised’ following road rage incident

A Shepparton rubbish truck driver has been forced to take time off work following a violent road rage incident in town last week. Phil Jun was collecting rubbish last Tuesday morning in Percival St, Shepparton, about 9 am when he was...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton fruit pickers sentenced following death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018.

Shepparton News