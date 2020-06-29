News

Changes for planning amendment within smaller towns

By James Bennett

The future development planning in smaller towns within the municipality will be made easier for council, after the Victorian Planning Minister approved and gazetted an amendment to the Greater Shepparton Planning Scheme.

The framework plans identify residential development across Greater Shepparton and include settlement boundaries for urban areas and guidance on residential densities.

The recently approved amendment plans, that were also reviewed and adopted by council in 2019, included Congupna, Dookie, Katandra West, Merrigum, Murchison, Tallygaroopna, Tatura, Toolamba and Old Toolamba and Undera.

Sustainable development director Geraldine Christou said council was pleased to have updated direction for future growth of the smaller townships.

“Each township is different, so having an understanding of population trends, current status and history, availability of infrastructure and servicing, and environmental influences is essential in ensuring appropriate development,” she said.

A copy of ‘Amendment C212’ can be viewed for free at the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning website at www.planning.vic.gov.au/public-inspection, or at the council offices during office hours.

For more information on Amendment C212 visit the Greater Shepparton website.

