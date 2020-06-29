News

Two massive Tattslotto prizes up for grabs this week

By James Bennett

Andrew Johnson from Jones's Mooroopna Newsagency is hoping to sell at least one big winner this week.

Buy a new house, new car, retire early, go on holiday or just do whatever you want! — this week you have a chance to learn how the other half live by winning Tattslotto.

Tonight there's $30 million up for grabs in OzLotto and if that isn't enough for you then why not buy a ticket for the $50 million in Thursday Powerball.

But as Jones's Mooroopna Newsagency retailer Andrew Johnson said the only way to win was purchase a ticket.

Mr Johnson said it would relieve a bit of COVID-19 stress in the Goulburn Valley.

“It would bring something positive out of a time of negativity that COVID has brought,” he said.

“It's all a lap of the gods, as the old saying goes ‘you've got to be in it to win it'.

“I think if I were to win I would pay off some bills and donate to charity. We'd love to get a winner but even if they bought the ticket from me or another outlet.”

Mr Johnson said his Tatts outlet had sold about 20 division one winners since it opened.

Last week Greater Shepparton had two division one winners taking home about $740 000.

Visit your local Tatts to purchase a ticket.

