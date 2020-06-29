Build on corner of Wyndham and Vaughan Sts complete

News
Build on corner of Wyndham and Vaughan Sts completeBy Charmayne Allison
After 12 months, a $10 million build at the corner of Wyndham and Vaughan Sts in Shepparton is complete.
The new two-storey facility will soon be home to a Chemist Warehouse, while the Justice Department will occupy the top floor.
With a Chemist Warehouse already across the road, it is believed the current store will eventually close and move into the new site.
Melbourne building company AMS Constructions oversaw the works, employing a range of Goulburn Valley contractors including Watters Electrical Shepparton, JMB Constructions and Admoor Plumbing.
“It's been a pleasure working in Shepparton, everyone has been so friendly and supportive,” site manager Jeff Stewart said.
“This building has really cleaned up the corner of Wyndham and Vaughan and we hope its facade will complement the law courts nearby.”