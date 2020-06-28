News

Grants available to increase security for community groups

By James Bennett

Grants are available for community groups to increase security and safety.

Sports clubs and community groups can apply for Victorian Government grants that will provide funding to install public safety and security.

The Community Safety Infrastructure program offers grants of between $25 000 and $500 000.

Part of the objective is to increase community safety and confidence across popular social and public spaces.

“The state government’s Community Safety Infrastructure Grants are a great opportunity for our local sporting clubs and non-profit community groups that own or manage community facilities,” City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said.

“Installing public safety and security infrastructure will boost jobs in our region in the current climate, and also increase community safety. We encourage our residents to read more about the grants and see if they are applicable to you, your sporting club or community group.”

Applications close at 4 pm on Friday, July 17. To apply visit: www.crimeprevention.vic.gov.au/communityinfrastructuregrants

