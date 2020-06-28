News

Shepparton police appealing for witnesses to traffic incidents

By Liz Mellino

Police are calling for witnesses to two traffic incidents that occurred earlier this month in Greater Shepparton.

The first was a road rage incident involving two males on Tuesday, June 9 around 3.30 pm.

The two vehicles involved were a silver Audi and a dark coloured SUV station wagon.

The incident occurred outside St Brendan's College in Knight St and later in Skene St.

Witnesses are urged to contact Senior Constable Nicole Osler at the Shepparton police station on 58 205 777 or via email at [email protected]

The second incident occurred on Friday, June 12 between 8.20 pm and 10.30 pm.

A silver Honda sedan was involved in an accident at the intersection of Turnbull and Lenne roads in Ardmona.

The vehicle ended up in the table drain.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Constable Keith Baron at the Shepparton police station or via email at [email protected]

 

