COVID-19 testing increases by 60 per cent at GV Health

A spike in COVID-19 testing at Goulburn Valley Health can be attributed to the recent positive case hotspots showing up in Melbourne.

It comes as Greater Shepparton records a new but non-active case of the virus.

According to GV Health, it has tested 570 in the past week at its Graham St acute respiratory clinic. It's an increase of 62 per cent or 219 people.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said there was understandable "natural anxiety" for people to get tested based on more than 100 positive cases confirmed last week in Melbourne.

“In some regards I guess the flip side is that it's encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms and to get test (if they have those).”

Greater Shepparton recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases by one on Saturday, bringing the total to 14.

But the Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the case is no longer active.

While the Department could not comment on the case specifically, The News understands it was most likely a returned traveller who updated their residential address to the Greater Shepparton region once they recovered from the virus.

There has not been a positive result in the Moira and Strathbogie regions for more than three weeks, but there is one active case in Campaspe.

Mr Sharp said the message about getting tested was getting through.

“It's positive in the sense that where people are heeding the message and they're coming to get tested,” he said.

“Anybody that has even the most mildest cold or flu-like symptoms we want people to come and get tested.

“Whether it's with ourselves or another clinic in town or the region.

“What's also important even when people have those symptoms and are getting tested they stay at home while the results are coming in.”

With more people going to GV Health to get tested, Mr Sharp said there had been an increase of wait times.

“Earlier in the week we did see some delays for people we were having tested, but that was largely due to some spike in demand,” Mr Sharp said.

“But we have also changed some of the registration processes so that people can give their details a little more quickly.

“We've slightly changed the model that's been done with the nurses and doctors in the clinic itself, so as the week has gone by there has been some improvement in the wait time.”

The News understands the longest wait time was a little over two hours.

Anyone showing signs of COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to get tested.

In the Shepparton area people can go to GV Health or the Princess Park respiratory centre on Welsford St (by appointment only).