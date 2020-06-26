News

Jamaine Baksh wanted on warrant

By Shepparton News



Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Shepparton man Jamaine Baksh.

Two warrants have been issued for the 27-year-old’s arrest in relation to driving and pursuit related matters.

Baksh is about 180cm tall with a medium build, olive complexion and brown eyes.

Police have released an image of Baksh in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

He is known to frequent the Shepparton, Kyabram and Echuca areas.

Anyone who sights Baksh is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

